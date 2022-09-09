Bhupinder Madaan of 'Shark Tank' fame opens Theka Coffee in Chennai with 12 unique flavours 

Theka Coffee is now in Chennai. And if you haven't heard of their cold brews yet - one sip might just rock your world. This we say with no exaggeration, after a taste of their Nutt Khatt variant made with a dark roast of 100 percent Arabica. “All our beans are roasted just seven days prior in small batches,” says 29-year-old founder Bhupinder Madaan of Shark Tank fame. Bhupinder got on the show after the business which he started in 2017 was left with major losses during the pandemic, but this was quickly turned around and the young entrepreneur has been flying high ever since.

Bhupinder Madaan



The outlet in Chennai is located on Khader Nawaz Khan Road and features a life-size cut-out of their novel packaging — coffee in a beer bottle. “I got the idea when I was out for a drink with a friend in Delhi,” recalls Bhupinder. “I was holding my beer bottle at the same time his cold coffee arrived in a boring glass, and the idea just clicked for me,” he shares with us. As for the menu, look out for 12 standardised flavours including their top seller Palang Tod (INR 125), a basic Black Coffee (INR 100) and flavoured variants like the Popcorn Patakka (INR 160), all available in 275 ml bottles.

Minto Rani



Our personal favourite however has to be the ‘Minto Rani’ which is quite unexpected and looks the part as well, in pastel green. We had our doubts about whether this flavour combination would work at first, but a few slurps in and we were sold. Currently present in 12 cities, Bhupinder tells us he plans to expand pan India by the end of the year, and he adds “launch a specialty flavour for each city”.

Cold brews at INR 100 upwards, milkshakes at INR 130.

