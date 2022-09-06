Seven coffee brewing mistakes that you can easily avoid to enjoy a refreshing cuppa

For most of us, our mornings are truly incomplete without a good cup of coffee. In fact, the assurance of good coffee is what makes getting out of bed easier. And in order to enjoy a cafe-quality coffee from the comfort of your home, you need to take into account variables such as the exact temperature of the water, grind’s coarseness, coffee-to-water ratio, and brewing time. To get this right, you'll need to learn a few tricks of the trade first. Girish Chandra, Beverage Training Manager, Lavazza India suggests avoiding a few common missteps you might be taking while brewing your perfect cup of joy.

Storing Coffee Beans in a Refrigerator

Placing coffee beans in a refrigerator does not retain their quality. In fact, the openings on roasted beans absorb the moisture and the smell of the fridge. Moreover, retail packaging is inadequate for protecting beans, let alone a pre-ground product.

The best way to store beans is in an airtight container at room temperature in order to reduce the risk of oxidation.

Using Overheated Water

Another important aspect of making good coffee is using an accurate water temperature. By using overheated water, your coffee will turn bitter. On the other hand, if the water is not sufficiently hot, it will result in under extraction and bland coffee. The ideal water temperature for making the best-tasting coffee is between 91 and 96 degrees celsius.

Using Dry Filter Paper

While using the Aeropress or Pour Over method, it is essential to always wet the filter paper first and then discard the water. This prevents the taste of paper from entering your brew. The extraction process will be slowed if the filter is not saturated. To make great-tasting coffee, dip the paper filter in hot water, this secures the paper at the end of the funnel, causing minimum to no change in the flavour of the coffee. Another tip is to use bleached paper filters to ensure there’s a minimum change in flavour due to the paper filter.

Not Tapping the Ground Coffee

For example, while preparing pour-over coffee it is essential to tap on the coffee grounds after placing the measured scoops of grounds into the filter to ensure that they are evenly distributed. The coffee extracts will not be fully extracted if you do not tap. Most casual pour coffee makers overlook this minor but significant step.

Tapping on the filter ensures that all grounds are evenly distributed and can be effectively extracted when you pour hot water over it.

Coffee to Water Ratio

Similarly, to achieve the best flavour for pour-over coffee, pay close attention to the water to grounds ratio. The ideal coffee-to-water ratio for a perfect cup of java is 1:13 to 1:15. You can adjust this ratio based on your personal tastes and preferences, such as whether you desire a medium or strong drink.

Pouring Water into the Filter

Pouring water correctly is essential for making the finest pour-over coffee. This critical step must be carried out with care and caution. Pouring water in a hasty manner may lead to under extraction and weak coffee.

As a result, ensure that your hand does not shake during the process and that you pour slowly and smoothly to cover all grounds uniformly.

Quality of Beans

Coffee usually reaches its peak aromatic complexity in 4 weeks/2 months (depending on its origin), after which the aromatic peculiarities gradually fade.

Therefore, the main problem lies in the purchase journey of the consumer as most stores do not stock fresh beans. That is why buying fresh beans is preferable. It's much easier to avoid stale and flavourless cups when you order single-origin coffee from a reputable online retailer.

Hone your barista skills and avoid the above-mentioned errors to master the art of coffee brewing. As they say, nothing fine comes cheap, so make sure to work a bit to fully enjoy this rich, delicious drink in its correct form.