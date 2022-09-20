Rosemilk Pannacotta and coffees from Palani Hills are some of the reasons you will linger at Sweet Spot's new cafe in Alwarpet 

A perfect concept during the pandemic, Sweet Spot harnessed the offerings from the best home bakers in town to showcase their signatures under one roof in limited quantities. Recently they opened their third outlet, this time they have evolved to offer a cosy café vibe with a few tables and some great coffees in collaboration with Davrah Coffee, ensuring you linger over the pillowy Japanese Cheesecake by Zoya Bakes, which is perfect with a hot cuppa. Founded by Mohamed Samee, Mohammed Faraaz, Thadey Zeeshan Anees, Pooja Reddy and Anaikar Abdul Ahad, this chain of dessert outlets are known for well curated sweet treats and we are told that they have worked with 105 home bakers till date.

We catch up with Faraaz over a strong cup of filter coffee called Pulney Special and though they have a limited range of savoury offerings, we were not complaining. We dipped into a jar of fragrant Rosemilk Pannacotta as Faraaz explained that many of the desserts were now in-house. “Our families have started some home-made brands and Rosemilk Pannacotta by Fraiche is one such dessert,” he informs with a smile. We recall our old favourite the Milk Chocolate Salted Caramel by Meltz. Owned by self-taught baker Aishwarya Prabhu (who also happens to be actor Prabhu’s daughter), this time she has added to the repertoire with a box of pudding that is gooey with caramel and chocolate and could be easily shared with at least three others if you are a generous soul!

The Tender Coconut pudding is another hit from Mimi’s, an in-house brand that we wash down with the last sips of the robust artisanal coffee. We suggest you break the sweet trail with the old favourite, the Korean Buns, unless like us you are a sugar junkie and decide to wind up with another bite of the Japanese cake that is a light airy version of a moist pound cake. Look out for the Cake Custard and the Pineapple Trifle that are new entrants along with the popular Bombay Falooda.

Desserts at Rs 140 to Rs 250. Hot and brews range between Rs 70 to Rs 180.