Life is like a box from Sweet Spot — you never know what you will get! As we dig into the soft chocolate cake that is smothered in toffee-thick caramel sauce, Zeeshan Anees, who is part of the fivepartner enterprise, agrees and adds , “On any given day, we have more than 15 to 20 different desserts by different bakers on our menu — and what’s more, it changes every day.” Sitting next to the gooey cake by Wake and Bake by Nush that is getting quickly devoured, is a wobbly mango cheesecake by Serendipia, a cream cheese stuffed Korean bun by Zoya's bakes and a bright yellow lemon tart by Chef Shristhi. The Pecan Rocher slice by Coucou pâtisserie is delightfully decadent and was polished off even before the chocolate caramel cake was tried. Meanwhile, the light Cake Custard by Nas is restrained in sweetness. A retail platform that acts as a bridge between home bakers and the craving customers, Sweet Spot is a kiosk that was set up near College Road earlier in April by Pooja Reddy, Mohamed Samee, Mohammed Faraaz and Abdul Ahad, along with Zeeshan. Due to the lockdown, it is currently working as a delivery-only service via Instagram (@sweetspot_chennai).

Abdul Ahad, Mohamed Samee, Pooja Reddy, Zeeshan Anees & Mohammed Faraaz

“We sell by the slice,” explains Zeeshan, as he elaborates that they are attempting to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of home baked goodies. “Besides the fact that you don’t have to pre-order with us, and everything is under one roof — you also don’t have to order the entire cake. We noticed that folks want to try a variety, but having to order large portions puts them off.” Sweet Spot brings you an exciting range of desserts while maintaining a viable platform for the bakers by keeping up with their pricing, buying the desserts outright and working on small margins. Furthermore, they have their own delivery service without tie ups with aggregators.

Dark Chocolate Cheesecake

What truly hits the spot with this venture is the curation. Yes, there is a chocolate cake on the menu at all times! One of their all time favourites is the Milk Chocolate Salted Caramel by Meltz. Owned by self-taught baker Aishwarya Prabhu (who also happens to be actor Prabhu’s daughter) — she has been baking for more than a decade. “All of my recipes are a product of my cravings. Since I’m a chocolate lover, you’ll end up seeing mostly chocolate desserts/cakes from us,” says Aishwarya. One of their fastest moving offerings — this dessert is for keeps informs Zeeshan. The team takes great interest in sampling and tasting to maintain quality and standards. “While variety is the strength of our offerings — we also have some anchor brands. So, popular desserts that are dished out by bakers who have the capacity to take bigger orders are in our regular list.” What next? Zeeshan tells us that vegan and gluten-free options are going to be added to their repertoire soon.

INR 60 to INR 500 per piece. Available online