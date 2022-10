Recipe: Whip up some 'spirited' flavours on International Coffee Day

What better way to start your day than with a cup of coffee! Where one prefers espresso, latte, or drizzled chocolate syrup, coffee drinkers are unpredictable when it comes to their caffeinated moods. Similarly, in the case of cocktails, a love for spirits usually translates to different drinks deemed appropriate for various occasions, such as gin on a warm summer day and whisky in the winter. However, when coffee and alcohol come together, we can all agree that a well-made cocktail becomes delightful, as the addition of coffee just enriches the experience significantly.

Beam Suntory’s repertoire of premium spirits consists of world-renowned bourbons, Japanese whiskies, single malt scotches, gins and cognac crafted beautifully to bring out diverse, rich, and unique flavours from different regions across the globe. This International Coffee Day, try these coffee-infused cocktails recipes inspired from South India and homemade cinnamon that are equal parts enticing and intoxicating!

Kaapi Rituals:

Inspiration :

Across South India, and even in the rest of the country, long before people took to their cappuccinos or lattes, everyone’s cup of coffee in the mornings would be a filter coffee. Made with a combination of coffee beans and chicory, this hot beverage has a distinct taste and aroma and one which is a firm favourite for many.

Recipe :

1. Oaksmith® Gold 50ML

2. Coconut Milk 50ML

3. Filter Coffee Decoction 30ML

4. Dark Jaggery Syrup 45ML

5. Ice

Glass :

Filter Coffee service ware

Method :

Add all the ingredients together in a shaker with ice and pass the liquid between the two shakers to mix. Just like how a professional coffee maker would ‘throw’ filter kaapi between two mugs. This will bring in a nice element of theatre into your drink

Kentucky Coffee:

Inspiration :

In addition to Maker’s Mark® and coffee, this recipe is rounded out with the sweetness and spice of crème de cocoa liqueur and homemade cinnamon simple syrup. The syrup lives up to the “simple” in its name and is worth revisiting for use in other recipes. If caffeine gets you easily wired, there’s no need to deprive yourself of this cold-weather classic. Substituting your favorite decaf coffee will work just as well with this recipe.

Recipe:

1. 1 part Maker’s Mark Bourbon

2. 3 parts hot coffee

3. 1/2 part crème de cocoa

4. 1/4 part cinnamon simple syrup

5. Top with heavy cream or whipped cream

6. Grated chocolate or cinnamon for garnish

Glass :

Irish Coffee Glass

Method :

Add all ingredients to a mug or Irish Coffee Glass and stir. Top it with heavy cream or whipped cream and garnish with grated chocolate or cinnamon (or both!). To make cinnamon syrup, mix equal parts sugar and water with one broken-up cinnamon stick per half cup. Bring to a boil. Once sugar is completely melted, remove the pan from heat and let sit for at least 30 minutes. Strain out cinnamon. The syrup can be stored for up to three weeks.