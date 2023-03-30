33 million plates of idli sold in one year? Analysis shows how much Indians love this delicacy

Sunday mornings, for most households down South, means waking up to the smell of ghee-loaded idlis and coconut chutney. Pair this with strong filter coffee and what you have is the perfect start to a day of doing nothing. But idli with chutney of choice and sambar is not just a breakfast meal.

It could easily pass as a light lunch and substitute the evening snacking. If you crave it some more, you can even order this steamed and puffy South Indian delicacy at night. Speaking of which, Swiggy, an online food delivery platform, released a report honouring idli, the beloved dish of people across India.

Marking World Idli Day on March 30, Swiggy shared that over 30 million plates of idlis were sold by the app between 30th March 2022 to 25th March 2023. Other than Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai, cities like Mumbai, Coimbatore, Pune, Vizag, Delhi, Kolkata, and Kochi played host to idli enthusiasts.

A single Swiggy user from Hyderabad who claims idli follows him wherever he goes ordered the maximum number of idlis in the last one year, spending a whopping amount of ₹ 6 lakhs on this easy-to-digest dish. But he did not gorge on them all by himself, he also ordered some for friends and family. How sweet is that?

Other key insights from the report:

The analysis shows that the most popular time to order idlis is somewhere between 8 AM to 10 AM. Consumers from Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore, and Mumbai order idlis even during dinner. Plain idli is the most popular variant across all cities with rava idli appealing to the Bangalore crowd the most. Ghee/neyi karam podi idli is popular in cities across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Thatte idli and mini idli also feature regularly amongst idli orders across all cities. Idlis are the second most ordered breakfast item on Swiggy after masala dosa. Consumers pair their idli with other dishes such as sambar, coconut chutney, karampuri, medu veda, saagu, ghee, red chutney, Jain sambar, tea and coffee. The top five restaurants popular among idli lovers include A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan in Bangalore and Chennai, Varalakshmi Tiffins in Hyderabad, Sangeetha Veg Restaurant in Chennai, and Udipi's Upahar in Hyderabad.

