Try these easy-to-make summer recipes by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar  

As summer approaches, Chef Ranveer Brar shares some refreshing and delicious summer recipes, perfect to beat the summer heat and add a burst of flavour to your meals. The range of summer recipes includes refreshing salads and summer drinks. Try the following two recipes that are easy to follow and use simple ingredients that are readily available in most households.

Almond Milkshake

Ingredients:

Almonds, soaked overnight and skin removed- 12-15 nos

Soy milk/ Cow's milk, Chilled- 2 cups

Sugar/ Honey- 2 tbsps

Cardamom powder- 1/2 tsp

Method:

Add all the ingredients to a mixer jar and blend well.

Remove in a serving glass and serve.

Apple Walnut Orange Salad

Ingredients:

For Salad

Apple cored and cubed- 1 no

Orange Segments -1/2 cup

Walnuts- -1/4 Cup

Mint leaves- a 1/4 Cup

For Dressing

Orange Juice - 1/4 Cup

Vinegar- 1 tsp

Olive Oil- 2 tsp

Salt - to taste

Honey - 1 tsp

Method: