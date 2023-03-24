Try these easy-to-make summer recipes by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar
Ranveer shares some refreshing and delicious summer recipes, perfect to beat the summer heat
As summer approaches, Chef Ranveer Brar shares some refreshing and delicious summer recipes, perfect to beat the summer heat and add a burst of flavour to your meals. The range of summer recipes includes refreshing salads and summer drinks. Try the following two recipes that are easy to follow and use simple ingredients that are readily available in most households.
Almond Milkshake
Ingredients:
- Almonds, soaked overnight and skin removed- 12-15 nos
- Soy milk/ Cow's milk, Chilled- 2 cups
- Sugar/ Honey- 2 tbsps
- Cardamom powder- 1/2 tsp
Method:
- Add all the ingredients to a mixer jar and blend well.
- Remove in a serving glass and serve.
Apple Walnut Orange Salad
Ingredients:
For Salad
- Apple cored and cubed- 1 no
- Orange Segments -1/2 cup
- Walnuts- -1/4 Cup
- Mint leaves- a 1/4 Cup
For Dressing
- Orange Juice - 1/4 Cup
- Vinegar- 1 tsp
- Olive Oil- 2 tsp
- Salt - to taste
- Honey - 1 tsp
Method:
- In a bowl take orange juice and vinegar. Add olive oil while whisking simultaneously.
- Now add salt and honey. Mix well.
- Add apple, orange and walnuts and give it a gentle toss. Arrange on a serving plate.
- Garnish with mint leaves and drizzle the dressing over it. Serve immediately.