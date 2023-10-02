Unveiling Pahadi Thal: A culinary odyssey through the Himalayas

Nestled in the heart of Uttarakhand, an enchanting culinary destination is poised to take gastronomy enthusiasts on an extraordinary journey through the Himalayas. Pahadi Thal, a restaurant Jal & Jalebi by Ganga Kinare Rishikesh is committed to preserving tradition and celebrating the seasonal bounty of the region. This Pahadi Thal is served to four pax together.

A gastronomic adventure like no other

Pahadi Thal offers a curated multi-course tasting menu that promises an unparalleled dining experience. What sets it apart is the use of a communal Kansa Thal, a bell metal plate deeply rooted in Ayurveda, believed to enhance intellect and cure acidity. The communal aspect encourages diners to share their meal, fostering an atmosphere of togetherness and connection.

Every dish of Pahadi Thal at Jal & Jalebi by Ganga Kinare Rishikesh is a testament to the richness of the Himalayan region. The restaurant sources the freshest seasonal fruits and vegetables, elevating them with the wholesome goodness of desi ghee.

Appetiser

The journey commences with a tantalising chaat crafted from seasonal Pahadi fruits. In the summer, diners can relish the refreshing flavours of Pahadi Malta and Chakotra/Pomelo, while the winter months bring the sweetness of Ramphal/local custard apple.

Soup, snacks platter and seasonal drink

The heart-warming soup is prepared from Gahat dal, seasoned with Garhwali herbs. The seasonal platter showcases Pathode, gram flour-coated leaves of Arbi, Lauki or Palak, depending on the season. Complementing this are crispy Papadi, and steamed and deep-fried rice papadums. The meal is perfectly washed down with Mandjholi, a unique cold drink made from rice starch mixed with spiced buttermilk and Garhwali salts in flavours like garlic, coriander, mint, and tulsi.

Main course

The main course is a gastronomic delight, featuring dishes such as Aaloo Ke Gutke (baby potatoes), Kashmiri Paneer (cottage cheese in a white gravy), and Cholai (Amaranth) Ki Sabzi. These delectable dishes are paired with Lal Dhaan, Himalayan Red Rice from Parola, a Garhwali Village. The meal is complemented by Bhang ki Chutney (hemp seed dip), Kumaoni Raita (flavored yogurt), Chitra Ke Rajma (kidney beans), Amla Achaar (gooseberry pickle), and an array of Garhwal Greens. The feast includes two types of stuffed bread - one filled with Gahat dal and the other with Kuttu flour. Jaggery, desi ghee, hand-crushed local onion, local salts and a variety of condiments enhance the flavours.

To satisfy sweet cravings, diners can enjoy Bajre ki kheer (millet pudding) OR the famous Balmithai - sweet brown fudge roasted with khoya.

Culmination

The culinary journey culminates with a refreshing Buransh (Rhododendron) flower juice in the summer or a seasonal herbal tea in the winter, featuring flavours like peppermint and mint. Jal & Jalebi by Ganga Kinare Rishikesh invites guests to immerse themselves in this extraordinary culinary journey that pays homage to the Himalayan heritage. Reserve a table and experience the magic of tradition and taste.

