National Dumpling Day: 10 best restaurants across Asia that serve these enjoyable pockets of dough

National Dumpling Day, celebrated annually on September 26, pays homage to these enjoyable pockets of dough, valued in culinary ethnicities worldwide. From savoury to sweet, dumplings capture a rich tapestry of zests and skills. This worldwide marvel fuses cultures through a united love for these delicious morsels.

We list down 10 places that serve dumplings that stand out for their miscellaneous and authentic taste profiles. Each establishment masterfully crafts dumplings, engaging traditional recipes and fresh ingredients. Their vow to brilliance ensures a matchless culinary experience, leaving fans with a taste of true dumpling skillfulness. Explore this assortment and board on a flavourful journey across Asia.

DIN TAI FUNG IN TAIPEI, TAIWAN

A culinary treasure that lives up to its universal acclaim. Nestled in the lively heart of Taipei, this restaurant radiates an inviting atmosphere with its clean lines and open kitchen concept, providing diners with an enthralling view of the painstaking dumpling making process. The signature xiaolongbao, aka soup dumplings, are the stars of the show. Each gentle parcel bursts with a savoury, steaming broth encased in a thin, translucent skin, and filled with juicy meat or seafood. The meticulous craftsmanship behind these dumplings is apparent, showcasing Din Tai Fung’s pledge to perfection. The reason behind their reputation lies in the supreme consistency and quality; every dumpling is crafted with accuracy, ensuring a masterpiece of flavour and texture in every bite.

TOP: The Pork Xiaolongbao stands out as the unquestionable favourite. Its tender pork filling and rich broth create a pleasant balance that leaves a lasting impression. The chemistry of flavours and the seamless execution make it a standout choice for both first-time visitors and veteran patrons.

LITTLE BAO IN HONG KONG

An epicurean haven that redefines the art of dumpling-making. Tucked away in the pulsating streets of the city, this modest gem delivers a dining experience that is nothing short of amazing. The dumplings here are a revelation. Crafted with novelty and a profound reverence for tradition, they showcase a flawless nuptial of flavours and textures. Each bite is a blast of taste, revealing a pleasant amalgam of ingredients accurately enclosed in pillowy-soft wrappers. Little Bao’s dumplings have grown fame for their bold fusion of Eastern and Western influences, creating a unique and memorable dining experience.

TOP: Truffle Xiao Long Bao stands out as a fan favourite. This beautiful creation marries the delicate soul of truffle with the rich, savoury goodness of traditional xiaolongbao. The outcome is a work of flavours that elevates the dining experience to new heights. The careful equilibrium of luxury and tradition in this dish is a testimony to the culinary genius at Little Bao.

SHANG PALACE AT SHANGRI-LA IN DUBAI

Stands as an inspiration of culinary excellence, posing a dining experience that surpasses borders, this gastronomic sanctuary boasts a range of delectable dishes, with its dumplings demanding a place of pride. They are nothing short of culinary artistry. Each morsel is evidence to the chef's careful craftsmanship and deep understanding of flavour balance. The wrappers, thin as gossamer, enfold tender fillings that burst with a concerto of tastes. This exactness raises the humble dumpling to a beautiful culinary experience. What sets these dumplings apart is their pledge to authenticity; whether delicate har gow or robust shu mai, every variety displays the essence of traditional Cantonese cuisine.

TOP: Crab meat with salmon roe dumplings emerge as a crowd favourite. These translucent parcels summarise succulent crab and vibrant roe, resultant in an inspirational marriage of brilliance and savoury depth. The interplay of textures and the delicate harmony of flavours make it a standout dish that demonstrates the mastery of Shang Palace’s culinary artisans.

JUST WOK AT OBLU SELECT SANGELI IN THE MALDIVES

A gastronomic oasis that delights diners on a pleasant journey through Asian flavours. Among the azure waters and swaying palms, this charming eatery unveils a treasure trove of gourmet delights, with its dumplings stealing the attention. The dumplings at Just Wok are nothing short of culinary poetry in motion. Immaculately crafted, they exemplify a harmonious marriage of textures and tastes. Delicate, yet generous, the wrappers enrobe fillings that burst with nuanced flavours. From succulent meats to vibrant vegetables, each dumpling is a proof to the chef’s skill. It is this devotion to precision that has elevated the dumplings to a position of reverence among the resort’s discerning guests.

TOP: The standout, unquestionably, is the Lobster and Shrimp Dumpling. This masterpiece captures the essence of the Maldives - a marriage of land and sea. Tender lobster and succulent shrimp intertwine within the fragile wrapper, creating an opus of maritime flavours that dance on the palate. It is a testament to the culinary artistry at Just Wok, an embodiment of their commitment to creating extraordinary dining experiences.

TAKI TAKI IN MUMBAI

At its acme, Taki Taki’s dumplings enthral the senses, and rightfully so. Delicately prepared, they are a fusion of immaculate form and exquisite taste. The wrappers, effortlessly thin yet buoyant, enfold fillings that burst with a selection of flavours. From succulent meats to effervescent vegetables, each dumpling is a canvas of culinary finesse.

TOP: Truffle Shiitake Dumplings reign supreme. This creation marries the earthy depth of shiitake mushrooms with the delicate sumptuousness of truffle, resulting in a sublime ballet of flavours that lingers on the palate.

HUA TING AT THE ORCHARD HOTEL IN SINGAPORE

A culinary sanctuary that exemplifies the art of Chinese gastronomy. Hua Ting’s dumplings are a concerto of savours and textures, methodically prepared to uplift this humble dish to an art form. The wrappers, delicate yet robust, enrobe contents that burst forth with an array of nuanced tastes. It is this dedication to precision that has elevated Hua Ting’s dumplings to a position of reverence among Singapore’s discerning gourmands. By espousing traditional techniques with contemporary sensibilities, Hua Ting has crafted dumplings that speak to both the legacy and the future of Chinese cuisine.

TOP: Truffle, Mushroom, and Spinach Dumpling. This masterwork marries the simple richness of mushrooms with the opulent aroma of truffle, complemented by the delicate essence of spinach. The result is a supreme blend of flavours that lingers on the palate, a tribute to the culinary prowess at Hua Ting.

BAI YUN AT BANYAN TREE HOTEL IN BANGKOK

Embarking on a culinary voyage at Bai Yun, entrenched in the luxurious haven of Banyan Tree Bangkok, is akin to an artful sonnet for the palate. The dumplings here are the increase of this ensemble experience, evoking a delicate jazz of flavours. They have smoothly earned their popularity, respected as celestial parcels of perfection. In this haven of gastronomy, every visit is an homage to culinary artistry. Bai Yun’s dumplings etch an unforgettable memory, an authentication to the excellent craftsmanship that defines this ethereal dining experience.

TOP: Within this ambrosial assortment, the ‘Prawn and Scallop Dumplings’ emerge as a luminous star. The marriage of tender prawns and succulent scallops is nothing short of a culinary serenade, each bite an ode to harmonious fusion. Bai Yun’s dumplings, beyond their exquisite taste, are presented as if by a master artiste, embellishing the plate with an intense palette of colours.

RIVERSIDE RESTAURANT AT ANATARA HOI AN IN VIETNAM

Nestled in the heart of Vietnam’s artistic gem, Anantara Hoi An, the White Rose Dumplings at this fascinating retreat are nothing short of a culinary masterpiece. Delicately crafted, they embody the essence of Vietnamese cuisine, a symphonic blend of tradition and innovation. These dumplings have become the talk of the town, their status akin to a local legend, drawing tourists from far and wide.

TOP: Among this heavenly ensemble, the Shrimp and Pork White Rose Dumplings reign supreme. The marriage of succulent shrimp and savoury pork, ensconced in translucent rice paper, is a symphony of taste and texture. Presented with the elegance of a lotus in full bloom, these dumplings not only tease the taste buds but also enthral the eye. Dining at this restaurant is an ode to Vietnamese culture, a carnival of flavours and aesthetics, and the White Rose Dumplings are the jewel in this culinary crown.

SHANG PALACE AT SHANGRI-LA, NEW DELHI

Established in 1971, Shang Palace revels the grace, fortune and vigour of Cantonese cuisine. Discover the aromas of Far-Eastern cuisine with Shang Palace’s Dim Sum lunch! Guests can relish 18 hand-crafted dim sum varieties, signature clay pot dishes, soups and desserts. Prawn And Chicken Jiao Zi; Spinach, Broccoli and sesame dumpling; Water Chestnut and Mushroom Dumpling and Prawn Dumping with Caviar are a crowd puller.

TOP: Baked eggplant puff is the most popular dumpling at Shang Palace. It’s a hundred-layer dumpling made with the book fold method. In this preparation, the butter is applied to the dough to form multiple layers. After slicing it evenly, the eggplant mixture is added. Then the puff is baked at 180 °C for 15 minutes.

JIMBU THAKALI IN KATHMANDU

A haven for connoisseurs of authentic Nepalese cuisine, and their Jhol Momos (water dumplings) are a true revelation. These ethereal dumplings, delicately steamed and bathed in a tantalizing broth, embody the essence of Himalayan flavours, creating an experience that transcends mere sustenance. They have garnered a devoted following for their unique preparation. The dumplings, filled with succulent meats or vibrant vegetables, are lovingly folded and steamed to perfection, then immersed in a fragrant broth infused with aromatic spices. This dynamic interplay of textures and tastes elevates the humble dumpling to a culinary masterpiece. Dining at Jimbu Thakali is a voyage through the heart of Nepal's culinary heritage, and the Jhol Momos are the crown jewel in this gastronomic adventure. Each bite is a testament to the culinary expertise and passion that infuses every dish at this esteemed establishment.

TOP: Among these culinary gems, the Chicken Jhol Momos stand as an undisputed favourite. The tender, flavourful chicken filling harmonizes beautifully with the fragrant broth, creating a symphony of taste that lingers on the palate.

