Centre establishes National Turmeric Board to promote consumption of India's golden spice

Turmeric, often touted as India's 'Golden Spice', over the years has received acclaim from across the globe for its healing properties. Not just for its topical benefits, it is also an essential household spice and hardly a day goes by in Indian homes without consuming a pinch of the same either with milk or in food.

Now, the Indian government is promoting the consumption and awareness of this spice with its latest venture. The Centre has established the National Turmeric Board in Telangana to further this Indian spice's consumption and its many benefits not just within the home country but also internationally. The larger aim is to boost its exports to newer international markets.

The decision was taken during the union cabinet meeting, held earlier this week. The board will be responsible for the research and development of turmeric and will also focus on producing newer products with this Indian spice as the base ingredient. The chairperson for the board, however, is yet to be appointed.

For the unversed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Telangana, announced the setting up of the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad. “Today I am announcing a major decision related to this (turmeric) from the land of Telangana. Considering the needs and future prospects of turmeric farmers, the Centre has decided to constitute the National Turmeric Board for their benefit,” he said.

As per media reports, the board is expected to increase turmeric exports to USD 1 billion by the year 2030. Although, even at the moment, India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric. More than 30 varieties of this spice are growing in over 20 states with Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the largest producers.