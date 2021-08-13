Do you know some simple everyday spice mixes can have many health benefits?

The world is facing a pandemic situation and everyone is keen on homemade concoctions or superfoods to boost their immune system. Many seem to believe in turmeric or star anise or cinnamon and other such spices to improve their immunity and overcome various allergies.

Indian spices do hold powerful properties of healing and boosting the immune system and when I say spices, I’m not just talking about

turmeric — all Indian spices are equally important. Many Indian kitchens use garam masala on a regular basis in their curries, dal preparations and sabjis — which is nothing but a combination of different spices in different ratios.

Our ancestors ate these spices everyday in their meals to keep themselves healthy. And while we might have different spice combinations all across the Indian subcontinent, one spice mix that we all seem to use in one form or the other, is garam masala.

Garam masala contains coriander seeds, bay leaf, cumin seeds, carom seeds, nutmeg, green and black cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, mustard seeds, star anise, fenugreek seeds, fennel and black pepper all put together, roasted and ground into a coarse powder.

Here’s how garam masala can be beneficial for you:

Spices like turmeric, nutmeg and clove are considered to have anti-cancer properties as they are anti-inflammatory in nature and also work on boosting the immune system.

Cinnamon helps in improving metabolism and lowering blood sugar levels because it acts like insulin and has the ability to move blood sugar into cells of our body.

The Eugenol compound found in cloves have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties which work on reducing the oxidative stress and inflammation from body — the strong properties and flavour of clove helps us remove gum or dental pain.

Jeera or cumin, carom seeds or ajwain, fennel or saunf works really well in aiding digestion due to the presence of natural digestive enzymes in them. That’s why we use them after meals as a mouth freshener — they help fight bad breath and also aid digestion.

Cardamom has cooling properties which works well in controlling acidity. Plus the antibacterial properties may help in neutralising oral bacteria and controlling bad odour from the mouth.

Coriander seeds act as a diuretic which help in flushing out the kidneys. Due to its cooling effect, it works in controlling gut related issues like acidity and indigestion, plus it also has antioxidants and immune boosting properties.

Garam masala is often criticised for being a ‘heaty’ food but warm foods are needed to boost metabolism, to detoxify the body. Be warned though, if a person is facing various gut issues and can’t tolerate spices — then garam masala should be completely avoided.