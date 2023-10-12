TATA Starbucks brings high-quality Arabica coffees to Alibaug, opens first island store

With celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and many others taking off to Alibaug almost every second month for a quick getaway from Mumbai’s hustle, it is about time the island city comes packed with premium beverage and food experiences. No vacation is complete without a brewing hot cup of coffee and that is a fact that you can try to defy as much as you want but we all know the truth.

In the spirit of all things caffeinated, TATA Starbucks, a leading coffee chain in India at the moment, has launched its first island store in Alibaug. The new store, surrounded by vibrant blue Arabin Sea, is located at a vantage spot at the M2M Ferry Terminal. Here, you will find coffees sourced and brewed from around the world and Starbucks is also looking to introduce high-quality Arabica coffees to meet the demands of the local and international customers.

Expect Starbucks locally-inspired offerings including South Indian Filter Coffee, Masala Chai, Elaichi Chai, a range of signature milkshakes and food options such as Tandoori Chicken Panini Sandwich, Spiced Cottage Cheese Focaccia Sandwich, Herbed Chicken Focaccia Sandwich and more.

Speaking about the expansion, Michael Conway, Group President for Starbucks International and Channel Development shares, “I’m pleased to see how Indian customers have made Starbucks their destination for moments of human connection either with our green apron partners or family and friends in our stores. As one of the fastest growing markets for Starbucks, we are committed to innovation that exceeds the expectations of our customers and to nurture deeper connections across India's vibrant coffee communities.”

