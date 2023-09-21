Akasa Air partners with Borécha, becomes first Indian airline to serve Kombucha 30,000 ft above sea level

For the last couple of months, Akasa Air has been introducing different delicacies from across the country to their revamped menu. From vegan servings to festive dishes such as sweet khoya and dry fruit pastry, the in-flight offerings are certainly something to look forward to when the in-air cravings kick in. Now, the menu also features Kombucha, a sweet, fermented tea which has established its spot in the Indian beverage scene in the last couple of years.

Akasa Air has partnered with Borécha, one of the pioneers of Kombucha brands in India and now, they will be serving this probiotic beverage to the passengers. For the unversed, Borécha is a bespoke functional beverages brand that focuses on issues such as anxiety, restlessness, fatigue and others borne out of disturbed gut health.

With this, they have become the first Indian airline to serve Kombucha on board. Through their meal service, you can order Borécha’s probiotic Mango Kombucha, one of the brand's fast-moving servings. It can also be pre-booked via the website or the app.

This gut-friendly beverage is an ideal choice for health-conscious travellers who wish to maintain their caffeine levels even on the go. You can ditch the regular cappuccinos and hot teas for the kombucha and pair it with the airline’s range of salads and sandwiches.

