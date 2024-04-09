Ramzan via GT Road

Meet the Bihari kebab

Hussain has now curated a menu that reflects the flavours of iconic stops along the road. One of the highlights is the Bihari Kebab, also featured in Hussain’s book Daastan-e-Dastarkhan (Hachette India, 2019). “For the Bihari Kebab, we use a thin slice of papaya, with a thin slice of meat. And instead of besan, as binding agent, we use a sattu mixture,” he explains. These kebabs, as the name suggests, travelled with Sher Shah from Bihar to the north-western regions of the subcontinent and gained popularity after his rebellion against the Mughals in 1538.

Another unique kebab is the Gular Kebab. The term ‘gular’ means fig in Hindi; however, figs are not among the ingredients. Instead, the name derives from the kebab’s fig-like shape. This Awadhi special holds sentimental value for the chef as his mother used to cook it. It has a blend of sweet — this comes from dried fruits — and spicy flavours. To replicate the fig’s grainy texture, the chef uses poppy seeds, which is unusual for kebabs. Made from mutton and stuffed with dried fruits and poppy seeds, this kebab is given an egg wash. It is meant to be broken from the middle, allowing one to experience the blend of flavours all at once.

For vegetarians, there are dal kebabs. “I cook gosht (meat), but people love my dal kebabs,” says Hussain. The simple Miya Ji Ki Daal, a lentil soup from Lahore with tempering, is also a must-try.

The menu offers a variety of dishes from starters, main course, and chaat corner to desserts, from around the GT Road. The main course includes Qorma — a Turkish dish that made its way to the subcontinent through Mughal cuisine, Mirchi Keema — a Chagatai-origin minced meat dish, and Posto Maach — a Bengali speciality. Another interesting dish is the Kaleji Tawa Katakat, where “katakat” refers to the sound made when the meat is mixed with spices on a tawa.