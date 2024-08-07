Goa gets its newest hotpot centre at this luxury diner

While one-pot meal had already gained popularity in the country, another rising trend is that of the hotpot meals, especially the one with a cook-it-yourself approach. It allows you to experiment with the ingredients, meat and of course the flavouring as per your taste. At Thyme & Ash at The Westin Goa, you get to make your own hotpots with locally produced ingredients in a flavourful broth. It also promotes live interaction on the dining table and is an enjoyable activity to try out with friends and family.