Goa gets its newest hotpot centre at this luxury diner

Love hotpots? Those in Goa can now experience a curated range of hotpots as the city gets its newest Hotpot dining experience at this luxury hotel. Let the monsoon charms seep into your soul as you enjoy a warm bowl of hotpot from a new and delectable menu, this season.
While one-pot meal had already gained popularity in the country, another rising trend is that of the hotpot meals, especially the one with a cook-it-yourself approach. It allows you to experiment with the ingredients, meat and of course the flavouring as per your taste. At Thyme & Ash at The Westin Goa, you get to make your own hotpots with locally produced ingredients in a flavourful broth. It also promotes live interaction on the dining table and is an enjoyable activity to try out with friends and family.
So what does the new menu consist of? From spicy Sichuan to tomato infused spicy Bulgogi, one would find variety in the dishes. From fresh meat like chicken, beef tenderloin, pork and lamb; to an array of seafood comprising seabass, mussels, prawns, squids; to vegetables like bamboo shoot, spinach, kale, Bok Choy, cabbage, sprouts and mushrooms, all of these fresh and exotic ingredients would be present for you to take your pick from. Along with it, you can opt for rice or noodles and a range of dumplings like crab or fish.
What makes the hotpot experience different? The chef personally assists you on the table narrating not only the origins and history but also helps you embark on a culinary journey of flavour profiles. You get a hand-on demonstration of the cooking process and a guidance to help you make use of the best available resources to get an apt dish on the table.
Price: Rs 1600+
At Thyme & Ash, The Westin Goa