Circle Goa: A timeless haven in the heart of Anjuna

Standing proud and steadfast for 150 years, my roots run deep, intertwined with the rich tapestry of this land bearing witness to what this place has been through, from what was a small serene village to now a bustling haven for travellers — Anjuna in Goa. And in the midst of this new must-travel spot, there is a small place of peace, of nature and of sustainability, where I now spread my leaves and welcome new adventures and a new guest with every sunrise.” Welcome to my world, you are at Circle, Goa.
We were standing in the middle of the hotel property waiting for check-in and the first thing that caught our attention was this ancient banyan tree that looked almost like it was welcoming us. Circle was not what we expected it to be. In the midst of all of Goa’s madness, this getaway gives you a slice of peace and time to soak in the serenity of nature. As you step through the entrance, you will be hit with a palpable sense of history. The old quarters, with their vintage charm, whisper tales of the past. You might even hear them, if you listen closely. These quarters have seen it all — from the quiet days when Anjuna was just a sleepy village with a handful of tea stalls and houses, to the vibrant present. The rustic decor, complete with antique furniture and traditional Portuguese-Goan architecture, creates an atmosphere that is both nostalgic and comforting.
In these old quarters, you can almost hear the laughter and music of the 1960s, when Eight Finger Eddie and his fellow travellers first made Anjuna a symbol of freedom and creativity. Eight Finger Eddie — the original hippie. Picture this: it’s the 1960s and Eddie with his unmistakable aura of adventure and questionable finger count, turns Anjuna into the place to be for every free spirit and wanderer. His legacy? A flea market that’s now a global legend.
We decided to take a trip down history lane and stay in one of these old quarter rooms. And wow, talk about stepping back in time! The decor, reminiscent of the old Portuguese era with its intricate doors and vintage furnishings, was mesmerising. Our room had a cute sitting area with steps leading up to the bed, like a treehouse — but one where you won’t have to fend off squirrels.
But the true marvel? The washroom. Or should I say, the washroom-palooza. An open-plan area with bare walls, a spacious basin and shower on one side and on the other, an indoor pool. Yes, an actual pool inside the washroom It was so inviting that we almost never came out. Seriously, why would we? The old quarters have four to five rooms and a bunking area with bunk beds for solo travelers. Perfect for when you want to travel solo but not really be alone.
Nestled beside our 150-year-old banyan tree, the hotel offers a unique blend of privacy and community. Swing sets made of ropes tied to branches invite guests to take a nap or relax with a book. Opposite to it, a small pond hosts ducks having the time of their lives, probably more fun than us. Nearby, a space for live bands and events fosters a sense of community and creativity among guests.
Circle, Goa is a sanctuary for nature admirers and those seeking respite from a hectic lifestyle. It epitomises sustainability, from architecture to interiors, with renowned architect Keith Menon behind its design. The premises are a testament to sustainable living, with no plastic bottled water — instead, you’ll find glass jars filled with herbal and floral tisanes. Because nothing says, “I care about the planet,” more than sipping tea from a jar.
You could also choose to walk from the pond on the property to the restaurant and you’ll notice boxes hung on mango and other trees, each containing books for guests to read. Grab a book, find a spot, and get lost in a story.
The restaurant itself is minimalistic, with a large bench table in the middle, a few individual tables and a bar. Scattered across the property are individual tables for those seeking different views and privacy while dining.
The ingredients used in the restaurant are grown on-site, in the Circle’s garden, featuring a variety of herbs, fruits and vegetables. This was the first time we saw a pineapple plant — and honestly, it was more exciting than it should have been. The restaurant serves some of the best food we have tried in Goa, with a limited menu focusing on local and native tastes. Our favourite was the paneer jalfrezi and the spaghetti was also to die for. The hospitality of the staff was outstanding, making us feel more welcomed than the greens of Goa welcoming rain. And trust me, that’s pretty darn welcoming.
If you visit the restaurant, you must try Uraak, a local drink that will leave you wanting more. We swear you’ll keep sipping until you forget what you were supposed to be doing. Uraak is a traditional Goan spirit made from the first distillation of fermented cashew apples. Known for its light, refreshing and slightly tangy flavour, Uraak has a fruity, cashew-infused taste with a smooth, mellow finish. Best enjoyed fresh, it is often served chilled with a pinch of salt and a slice of lime. Uraak is culturally significant in Goa, often consumed at social gatherings and paired with local snacks like chorizo and fried fish. Its light alcohol content and unique flavour profile make it a popular, refreshing choice for locals and visitors alike.
Venturing into the new addition quarters, you’ll find a seamless blend of modern amenities and eco-friendly initiatives. The rooms are designed to be cosy yet luxurious, offering panoramic views of the garden and hotel. Solar geysers provide hot water and double-filtered, RO-treated water ensures your health and well-being. The hotel is petfriendly and spacious, perfect for groups and families. The Circle’s commitment to sustainability is evident everywhere. They encourage guests to be mindful of their environmental footprint, recycle wherever possible and switch off fans, lights, and air conditioners when not in use. You might encounter local wildlife – frogs, snakes, butterflies and birds – coexisting harmoniously with the guests.
In the end, dear traveller, your stay at Circle, Goa is more than just a visit – it’s a journey through time, a dance with nature and an embrace of the spirit of Goa. From the old quarters steeped in history to the neew additions that honour the environment, every moment here is a step into a world where past and present coexist in harmony.
INR 5,000 onwards. Closest railhead: Tivim. Closest airport: Mopa. Airfare from Mumbai: approximately INR 5,000 round trip