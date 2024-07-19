Circle Goa: A timeless haven in the heart of Anjuna

Standing proud and steadfast for 150 years, my roots run deep, intertwined with the rich tapestry of this land bearing witness to what this place has been through, from what was a small serene village to now a bustling haven for travellers — Anjuna in Goa. And in the midst of this new must-travel spot, there is a small place of peace, of nature and of sustainability, where I now spread my leaves and welcome new adventures and a new guest with every sunrise.” Welcome to my world, you are at Circle, Goa.

We were standing in the middle of the hotel property waiting for check-in and the first thing that caught our attention was this ancient banyan tree that looked almost like it was welcoming us. Circle was not what we expected it to be. In the midst of all of Goa’s madness, this getaway gives you a slice of peace and time to soak in the serenity of nature. As you step through the entrance, you will be hit with a palpable sense of history. The old quarters, with their vintage charm, whisper tales of the past. You might even hear them, if you listen closely. These quarters have seen it all — from the quiet days when Anjuna was just a sleepy village with a handful of tea stalls and houses, to the vibrant present. The rustic decor, complete with antique furniture and traditional Portuguese-Goan architecture, creates an atmosphere that is both nostalgic and comforting.