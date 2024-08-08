Turning tables

Plated like a pro

Over some lively conversations, our tapas-style plate kept getting filled with CHÔ’s Vietnamese Pickled Vegetable And Herbs Rolls. The smooth-textured rice paper wrappers were filled with pickled cabbage, carrots, creamy avocado, and crisp lettuce. The fragrant basil and mint teased our senses, showing the emphasis of Vietnamese cuisine on freshness. We had it with the classic peanut and Nuoc Cham and noticed the tartness hitting our tongue — adding a zing to an otherwise plain roll.

Their other counterpart, the Avocado Mango Yasai Rolls, was a tad sweeter for the savoury lover in us. Though resembling the replica of a sushi roll, these rolls were filled with the juiciness of diced mangoes and sliced avocado. For the mains, a hearty and crispy Panko Fried Tofu was served on Holm Story’s ceramic breakfast plate. A crust of golden brown panko bread crumbs encased the soy sauce-marinated tender tofu inside. Its neutral flavour absorbed the savoury goodness of seasonings and the nuttiness of soy sauce.

As we savour the meal, Datt mentions that all the items have been kept light so people can enjoy the meal without having to juggle heavy crockery. “These ceramic plates and bowls are lightweight, microwave and dishwasher-safe. We use soft colours that do not fade even after hundreds of washes. Moreover, they’re a nod to Indian artisans,” she shares.