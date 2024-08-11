The Paris Olympics has seen its fair share of athletic triumphs, but an unexpected star has emerged from the Olympic Village: the humble chocolate muffin. The sweet treat has captured the hearts and taste buds of athletes from around the world, with Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen leading the charge as its biggest fan.

Christiansen, who has dubbed himself the "muffin man," has amassed millions of views on TikTok with his enthusiastic reviews of the chocolate delight. His endorsement has turned the muffin into a viral sensation, with athletes from various countries flocking to the village bakery for a taste.

The bakery itself has become a hub of activity, with athletes from over 200 countries forming long queues for freshly baked baguettes and other French pastries. The popularity of these treats has exceeded expectations, prompting the bakery team to increase production to meet the overwhelming demand.

Simone Biles and Fred Kerley are among the high-profile athletes who have enjoyed the bakery's offerings. The village even hosts bread-making classes, allowing athletes to experience firsthand the art of French pastry.

While the chocolate muffin has undeniably stolen the show, the bakery's other offerings, including the traditional baguette and the specially created cocoa bread, have also garnered praise. The success of the Olympic Village bakery is a testament to the power of food to bring people together and create unforgettable memories.

As the Paris Olympics draws to a close, the legacy of the chocolate muffin and the village bakery will undoubtedly live on, inspiring athletes and food lovers alike.