Discover your cosmic brew

Step into a world where astrology meets indulgence with Newby Teas’ Zodiac Collection. Known for its unparalleled quality and sophisticated blends, Newby Teas introduces a collection that aligns with the traits of each astrological sign. This celestial assortment promises a luxurious tea experience, perfectly crafted to reflect the unique essence of every zodiac sign.

Leo Zodiac Caddy – Black Tea

Unleash the regal essence of Leo with the robust Black Tea. The Leo Zodiac Caddy showcases single-origin Assam tea, renowned for its golden-tipped maltiness and bold flavour. Just like the courageous Leo, this tea delivers a powerful punch in every sip.

Tasting notes: Bright chestnut colour with a malty aroma, hints of walnuts, and molasses.

Packaging: Miniature Caddy adorned with Swarovski crystals.

Priced at Rs 912.00 (inclusive of all taxes).

Virgo Zodiac Caddy – Green Tea

Experience the elegance of Virgo through their Green Tea. The Virgo Zodiac Caddy features fragrant Gunpowder tea with refreshing citrus and herb notes, ideal for aiding digestion and fostering relaxation. This blend embodies the Virgo’s refined and intelligent nature, offering a serene, balanced brew.

Tasting notes: Light yellow brew with a slightly smoky aroma and a mild, robust finish.

Packaging: Miniature Caddy adorned with Swarovski crystals.

Priced at ₹990.00 for 30 gms (inclusive of all taxes).

Libra Zodiac Caddy – Earl Grey, Flavoured Black Tea

Embrace harmony with the Libra Zodiac Caddy. This classic Earl Grey is enriched with natural bergamot oil, capturing Libra’s quest for balance and curiosity. Its balanced, citrusy profile reflects the Libra’s pursuit of equilibrium.

Tasting Notes: Bright amber cup with sweet, fresh bergamot orange notes and a well-balanced body.

Packaging: Miniature Caddy adorned with Swarovski crystals.

Priced at Rs 888, for 30 gms (inclusive of all taxes).