Exploring the flavours of Northeast India: 5 traditional delicacies that celebrate the culture and heritage

Northeast Indian cuisine is a vibrant reflection of the region’s diverse cultures and landscapes. Rooted in traditional practices, it boasts fresh, locally sourced ingredients, often incorporating wild herbs and unique spices. Here are some popular dishes from the region which you should try.
1. Pitha
Pitha is a popular snack in Assam, often enjoyed as a morning meal. Sweet versions are a favourite, while savoury ones are paired with butter and tea. Made by mixing rice with light spices and sugar or salt, the mixture is shaped into thin tubes, stuffed into bamboo stems, and then fried, roasted, or grilled, giving it a unique flavour. Locals often enjoy this delightful treat with beaten curd and molasses.
2. Thukpa
Originally from Tibet, Thukpa has become a beloved dish in Arunachal Pradesh. Made with flat noodles, meat, or locally sourced hill vegetables, it’s a comforting meal, especially popular during the winters. A similar dish, Thenthuk, uses hand-pulled or bite-sized noodles, offering a warm, hearty alternative.
3. Smoked pork
Nagaland is renowned for its pork dishes, with pork being a staple in the local diet. Smoked pork is a favourite, known for its crispy exterior and tender, juicy interior. It can be prepared dry or as a curry, often featuring bamboo shoots to enhance its smoky flavour. Ingredients like Akhuni (fermented soybean) and anishi (fermented yam leaves) add unique flavour, while the heat from Raja mirchi, one of the world's spiciest chilies, gives the dish a fiery kick. This smoky pork curry is best enjoyed with steamed plain rice.
4. Jadoh
Jadoh is a popular dish from Meghalaya, well-loved across Northeast India. Made with a special aromatic rice unique to the region, long-grained, light-red rice, is naturally low in gluten. Jadoh is prepared with minimal oil, making it a healthier, low-calorie alternative to pulao. The vegetarian version includes vegetables like tomato, tinda, jhinga, potato, and okra, while the non-vegetarian version is enriched with tender pork pieces.
5. Tenga fish
Tenga is a flavourful fish dish from Assam, known for its tangy and aromatic taste. Made with locally caught river fish, it's enhanced with sun-dried tomatoes, lemon zest, and green chilies, giving it a lively kick. The fish is typically fried in mustard oil and then curried with spinach and bottl gourd. Like many Assamese dishes, Tenga is best enjoyed with plain white rice.
