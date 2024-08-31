Exploring the flavours of Northeast India: 5 traditional delicacies that celebrate the culture and heritage

Nagaland is renowned for its pork dishes, with pork being a staple in the local diet. Smoked pork is a favourite, known for its crispy exterior and tender, juicy interior. It can be prepared dry or as a curry, often featuring bamboo shoots to enhance its smoky flavour. Ingredients like Akhuni (fermented soybean) and anishi (fermented yam leaves) add unique flavour, while the heat from Raja mirchi, one of the world's spiciest chilies, gives the dish a fiery kick. This smoky pork curry is best enjoyed with steamed plain rice.