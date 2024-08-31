From Basmati to Black rice: A guide to the world’s diverse rice varieties

Rice is a beloved staple around the globe, and it comes in a remarkable array of varieties, each with its own unique characteristics. Knowing about these different types can enhance your cooking and help you choose the perfect rice for any dish.
Basmati rice
Basmati is a long-grain rice that’s famous for its fragrant aroma and fluffy texture. It’s commonly used in Indian and Middle Eastern dishes like biriyani and pilaf. When cooked, basmati rice expands and stays separate, making it great for dishes where you want the grains to remain distinct and light.
Red rice
Red rice is a distinctive variety known for its rich colour and hearty flavour. Its reddish-brown hue comes from anthocyanins in its bran, which also means it’s packed with nutrients and antioxidants. Red rice retains its bran and germ, giving it a chewy texture and a nutty, earthy flavour. It's versatile in dishes, from salads and side dishes to more substantial main courses, adding both visual appeal and nutritional benefits.
Arborio rice
This rice is essential for making creamy Italian risotto. This short-grain rice is high in starch, which gives risotto its signature creamy consistency. Arborio rice holds its shape well while cooking and absorbs flavours beautifully, making it a favourite for rich, comforting dishes.
Black rice
Often referred to as forbidden rice, is known for its striking black colour, which turns deep purple when cooked. It has a slightly sweet, nutty flavour and a chewy texture. Black rice is rich in antioxidants, fibre, and nutrients, making it a healthy choice for a variety of dishes. It adds a dramatic contrast to any plate, whether used in salads, stir-fries, or as a base for savoury dishes.
Brown rice
Brown rice is a whole grain that retains its bran and germ, offering a chewier texture and nuttier flavour compared to white rice. It’s a healthier option packed with fibre and nutrients, though it takes a bit longer to cook. Brown rice is great for hearty dishes and adds a wholesome touch to your meals.
Story by Anshula Dhulekar