This Goan chef takes us through the journey of Saraswat cuisine

I learnt this cuisine from my ex mother in law. When I got married, I didn’t even know how to clean prawns. My in law had left the responsibility of the kitchen to me. Here, they would get fresh and live ingredients and cook it immediately. So, I did not know what to do with living prawns. That’s when she informed that I had to keep them in the freezer for half an hour. That was the beginning of my cooking. She went out of her way to teach me the cuisine and it’s been a journey of two decades of learning from her. I’m so glad I started writing a diary in 2003 and there are so many recipes. Sometimes she used to tell me to concentrate on one particular ingredient to master the curry. And of course, the practice is there, since I have now been cooking for so many years. The more I cook, the better I get.