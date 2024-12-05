Traditional Sake brewing joins the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Japan's iconic rice wine, sake, was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list on Wednesday. Revered for its role in Japan’s culinary and cultural traditions, sake has been brewed for centuries and is integral to weddings, celebrations, and everyday gatherings in izakayas, the country’s cosy pubs.

The announcement was made during a UNESCO meeting in Luque, Paraguay, where 45 cultural practices were recognised, including Brazilian white cheese, Caribbean cassava bread, and Palestinian olive oil soap. Unlike the UNESCO World Heritage List, which highlights sites of global significance, the Intangible Cultural Heritage designation honours traditions and practices that enrich cultural identities.