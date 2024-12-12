Your next stop for Arabic and Lebanese cravings in Manipal is here

With over 15 years of experience in the culinary world, Chef Samin Biswas, originally from Kolkata, brings a wealth of expertise to the table. His passion for Arabic cuisine is evident in every dish, and he plans to expand the menu further with the introduction of a traditional Arabic soup to be served before the mandi — a promise that has us eager for a return visit.

While we couldn’t try everything, it’s worth noting the restaurant’s famous tikka rolls and the vegetarian platter. The platter is a feast in itself, featuring falafel, paneer tikka, hummus, mint chutney, garlic sauce, and soft rumali roti — a perfect option for those seeking variety and bold flavours.

Whether you’re a fan of grilled meats or vegetarian delights, this restaurant is a must-visit for anyone craving authentic Arabic and Lebanese cuisine.

Average price for two: INR 300 to INR 400.

At Vidyaratna Nagar, Manipal.

— Story by Sanjana Pulugurtha