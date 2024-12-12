Your next stop for Arabic and Lebanese cravings in Manipal is here

Resting quietly amidst the chaos of Manipal, Sukh Souk is a celebration of Arabic and Lebanese cuisine. Stepping into this inviting space, we were immediately drawn to the warm, earthy tones that dominated the décor. Shades of brown, from rich mahogany to soft beige, combined with rustic wooden furniture and softly glowing lanterns, create an ambiance that is both intimate and welcoming — a perfect retreat from the bustle of daily life.
Our culinary journey began with the Peri-Peri Chicken Al Faham, a dish that’s a house specialty and an instant showstopper. The restaurant exclusively prepares peri-peri in its signature style—succulent grilled chicken, marinated to perfection with a fiery peri-peri spice blend, then cooked to tender, smoky excellence. Paired with their fragrant mandi rice and a side of creamy mayonnaise and tangy tomato chutney, each bite was a harmonious balance of heat and flavour.
Next, we tried the Turkish Shawarma, a delightfully authentic offering. The wrap featured juicy slices of grilled meat, perfectly seasoned and layered with crisp vegetables, all brought together by a generous drizzle of garlic sauce, hummus, and Turkish tahini. It’s a simple dish, but in the chef’s hands, it becomes a testament to the power of well-executed flavours.
The falafel, herby and crisp on the outside, gave way to a tender interior. Served alongside a velvety hummus made from chickpeas, garlic, and olive oil, this combination was a perfect vegetarian delight. The dish was accompanied by a medley of pickled carrots, cucumbers, and chilies, which provided a refreshing crunch and a hint of spice.
No meal is complete without a touch of sweetness, and the Caramel Toast delivered just that. Thick slices of bread, toasted with butter and a caramelised sugar coating, were topped with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of sweet milkmaid. Each bite was a rich, indulgent treat, balancing the warmth of the toast with the cold creaminess of the ice cream.
With over 15 years of experience in the culinary world, Chef Samin Biswas, originally from Kolkata, brings a wealth of expertise to the table. His passion for Arabic cuisine is evident in every dish, and he plans to expand the menu further with the introduction of a traditional Arabic soup to be served before the mandi — a promise that has us eager for a return visit.
While we couldn’t try everything, it’s worth noting the restaurant’s famous tikka rolls and the vegetarian platter. The platter is a feast in itself, featuring falafel, paneer tikka, hummus, mint chutney, garlic sauce, and soft rumali roti — a perfect option for those seeking variety and bold flavours.
Whether you’re a fan of grilled meats or vegetarian delights, this restaurant is a must-visit for anyone craving authentic Arabic and Lebanese cuisine.
Average price for two: INR 300 to INR 400.
At Vidyaratna Nagar, Manipal.
— Story by Sanjana Pulugurtha