A golden blend: Thomas Goode and Makaibari launch limited-edition Camellia tea set

Two storied legacies come together this Christmas Eve as Thomas Goode, the revered British tableware icon, collaborates with India’s Makaibari tea estate to unveil the Camellia tea set. This limited-edition collection, inspired by Makaibari’s lush tea gardens, features intricate designs and a touch of opulence with 24-carat gold plating.

Launched at the charming Makaibari Bungalow within the Taj Bengal Kolkata, the tea set is a perfect union of heritage and luxury, combining the elegance of British high tea with the vibrancy of Indian ‘chai time’. Thomas Goode, with its 200-year history of crafting exquisite tableware for royalty and collectors, has infused its signature sophistication into the Camellia collection. Makaibari, a pioneer in organic and sustainable tea farming, complements this with its commitment to ethical practices. Rudra Chatterjee, Managing Director of Luxmi Tea Group, adds, “There’s nothing more sustainable than a luxury fine bone china tea set. They become family heirlooms, passed from one generation to the next. We hope to strike a chord with younger tea connoisseurs.”