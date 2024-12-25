India’s timeless Christmas cake traditions

Crescentia’s cakes

The tastes, however, have never wavered in the rich, warm and gooey consistency. In Haryana’s Farrukhnagar, 76-year-old Crescentia Fernandes has been busy accepting orders since the month of August for her ‘world-famous’ Christmas cakes, dispatch for which started from October 31 itself.

“Our cakes go far and wide beyond Delhi to other states and countries too,” Fernandes tells me excitedly. Although mistaken to be a Goan Catholic because of her erstwhile restaurant Bernando’s (that served Goan cuisine in Delhi), Fernandes tells me that she actually hails from Fort Kochi in Kerala, and has Portuguese and Dutch ancestry. Now settled in the capital for decades, she used to work at Unicef and would make cakes during Christmas using her grandmother’s recipe—which she had adopted from a Ceylon cookery book owing to the family’s time spent in the tea gardens of present-day Sri Lanka.

“The original recipe called for only sooji, which they called rulang, but over the years I have slowly changed the recipe and used a mix of maida and sooji. Our recipe isn’t the usual cake recipe, as it has extra sweetness, extra eggs and a ratio of 5kg of soaked fruit and nuts for 1kg of flour!,” shares Fernandes.