Winter Foods in India: A culinary journey through the chilly season

Winter in India is a celebration of flavors, with regional cuisines showcasing the best of seasonal ingredients and age-old culinary traditions. The season brings iconic dishes like Punjab’s makki di roti and sarson da saag, where maize flatbreads are paired with a mustard greens curry and topped with homemade white butter for a wholesome, nutrient-rich meal. In North India, the vibrant gajar ka halwa, a dessert made from red carrots, milk, ghee and sugar, becomes a winter staple at family gatherings. Gujarat offers the aromatic undhiyu, a mix of winter vegetables and fenugreek dumplings slow-cooked in spices, while Bihar’s rustic litti-chokha, roasted wheat balls stuffed with sattu served with spicy vegetable mash, warms the soul.

From the Northeast comes thukpa, a noodle soup packed with vegetables, meat, and spices, offering Himalayan comfort on chilly days. Kashmir’s rogan josh, a rich lamb curry, combines yogurt and Kashmiri chilies, making it perfect for the cold climate. In Uttar Pradesh, nimona, a green pea curry cooked with spices and potatoes, exudes nostalgia, while Rajasthan serves up bajre ki khichdi, a nutritious pearl millet dish enjoyed with garlic chutney. South India embraces the season with pongal, a simple yet hearty dish of rice, moong dal and black pepper and Hyderabad’s paya shorba, a mutton trotters soup infused with warming spices. Desserts like Bihar’s tilkut, made from sesame and jaggery, and gondh ke ladoo, energy-rich snacks prepared with edible gum and dry fruits, are traditional winter indulgences that also strengthen immunity.

Meghalaya adds to the feast with dohneiiong, a pork dish flavored with black sesame seeds, while Gujarat’s methi thepla, fenugreek flatbreads, serve as nutritious snacks. Winter’s bounty is further highlighted in dishes like Rajasthan’s dal baati, soups, and seasonal sweets like pithas from the East. These dishes not only warm the body but also connect to the cultural essence of each region. Whether it’s a hearty meal or a sweet treat, India’s winter specialities are a testament to its diverse culinary heritage, bringing comfort and joy to the chilly season.