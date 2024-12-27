Exploring India’s unique breads: A journey through regional flavours

India boasts a rich variety of breads, each tied to the region’s history, culture, and cuisine. These breads, ranging from leavened to unleavened, are integral to Indian meals and reflect the country’s incredible diversity.

One of the most popular Indian breads is naan, a leavened bread made with refined flour and cooked in a tandoor (clay oven). Its soft texture and smoky flavour make it a perfect companion to creamy curries like butter chicken and paneer makhani. Variants like garlic naan and stuffed naan add even more depth of flavour. Another staple is the humble roti or chapati, an unleavened flatbread made from whole wheat flour. It is cooked on a flat griddle and served with everything from simple lentils to rich, spicy dishes.

Parathas, a flaky, layered bread, are a favorite for breakfast. Often stuffed with fillings such as spiced potatoes, cauliflower, or paneer, parathas are served with yogurt and pickles, making for a satisfying meal. In contrast, the deep-fried puri is a festive bread, puffed and golden, typically paired with aloo sabzi or halwa. A larger, fluffier cousin of puri is bhatura, which is slightly tangy due to its yogurt-based dough and famously served with spicy chickpea curry in the classic chole bhature.

From Punjab, kulcha is a soft bread leavened with baking soda and served with chole. Amritsari kulcha, stuffed with spiced potatoes or paneer, is especially beloved. Moving westward, Gujarat’s thepla is a thin, spiced bread made with wheat flour and fenugreek leaves. Light, flavourful, and travel-friendly, thepla is a favorite for long journeys.

In the south, Kerala’s appam is a bowl-shaped bread made from fermented rice batter and coconut milk. Its delicate, tangy flavour pairs beautifully with stews and coconut-based curries, showcasing the region’s love for subtle, comforting flavours.

India’s breads, from the everyday rotis to the festive puris, are more than accompaniments—they are symbols of regional identity and culinary artistry. Each bite tells a story, making these breads an essential and delicious part of India’s gastronomic heritage.