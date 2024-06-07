Chennai's Akash Muralidharan tops 'MasterChef India Tamil'; Anantapur's Mahboob Basha wins Telugu title

After a season brimming with exceptional culinary challenges and delectable dishes, Chennai's Akash Muralidharan was crowned the winner of MasterChef India Tamil, and Anantapur's Mahboob Vin Basha lifted the trophy of MasterChef India Telugu.

Apart from Akash, the finalists of the Tamil season were — Zarina Banu, Vani Sundar, and Pavithra Nalin. Known for his dedication to rediscovering and celebrating forgotten vegetables by incorporating them into his recipes, Akash is a champion of innovative ways to reduce food waste.

In the finale, Akash made the savoury dish 'Where is my Pongal?', and a dessert 'Where is my Sakkarai Pongal'.

Talking about winning the title, Akash, whose culinary journey began in his family's kitchen, where he drew inspiration from his grandmother, mother, and aunts, shared, "MasterChef has been a significant part of my life, and winning the title feels like living a dream. This victory is totally dedicated to my family, especially my brother, who has been my biggest supporter. I never imagined standing in the MasterChef India Tamil kitchen, wearing the apron, and cooking dishes for the world to see."