Venkatesh’s daughter poses ‘Liquid to Dessert’ challenge in ‘MasterChef India Telugu’

Aashritha Daggubati, daughter of Tollywood superstar Venkatesh Daggubati, appeared as the celebrity guest judge in the cooking game show MasterChef India Telugu, where she assigned the contestants the ‘Liquid to Dessert’ challenge.

Aashritha, who is the cousin of actor Rana Daggubati, is a chef, baker, food blogger, entrepreneur and culinary enthusiast.

In this challenge, the home cooks were assigned popular drinks and the flavours of these drinks had to be incorporated into the desserts.