World Food Safety Day: Top 5 must-dos for safe food preparation

The art of storing cooked food safely: Make sure to store food in either hot (near or above 60 °C) or cold (near or below 10 °C) temperatures if you have to prepare meals ahead of time or wish to preserve leftovers. If you intend to keep food in storage for more than four or five hours, this rule is crucial. Refrigerating an excessive amount of warm food is a typical mistake that has led to numerous incidents of foodborne illness.