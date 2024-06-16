The French who occupied the country in the 19th century introduced the baguette, which was reinterpreted in the 20th century as banh mi—a short baguette with a crisp crust and light crumb, split lengthwise and stuffed with meats or vegetables. While banh mi started life in Saigon aka Ho Chi Minh City, its also a Hanoi favourite. Another culinary celebrity is bun cha—pork patties and pork belly slices in a flavourful broth served along with rice vermicelli noodles, vegetables and herbs. The late Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown Vietnam episode has him and Barack Obama gorging on bun chas at Bun Cha Huong Lien, Hanoi. Then there is the fish. The cha ca, a combo of grilled or fried fish, vermicelli, fresh vegetables, herbs and peanuts, all rolled up in thin rice paper and dipped in a piquant sauce sets off an explosion of flavours in your mouth. Vegetarians don’t need to go hungry in Hanoi; look for the word ‘chay’ in restaurant names or on menus and your leafy cravings will be rewarded.