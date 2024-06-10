This vegan dining in Delhi has a new address!
Exploring vegan dining, we seek eateries accommodating dietary requirements. People of Tomorrow in Delhi recently relocated, promising an innovative vegan menu by five chefs, emphasizing sustainability.
Finding People of Tomorrow in Delhi’s lively Basant Lok Market in Vasant Kunj can be a bit tricky. Tucked away in a quiet corner with a simple sign, this hidden spot hints at the experience awaiting you. The restaurant headed by Ritv Kapoor offers a unique vegan culinary experience, inviting locals to explore plant-based cuisine.
Ambience
On offer is a sustainable dining experience in a thoughtfully designed space. Designed by Ayushi Malik, the interior features eco-friendly elements like multani mitti walls and hemp-based cloth lighting fixtures. The design creates a serene atmosphere with travertine stone and eco-conscious flooring. The versatile space, enhanced by repurposed canvas fabric, transitions from daytime brunches to evening cocktails seamlessly. The restaurant’s commitment to sustainability is evident in every detail, from the décor to the materials used.
Menu
Upon our arrival, resident chef Tashyaa Mehrotra shed light on the collaborative menu creation process. Each dish presented distinct flavours that harmonised well.
Highlights included Anahita’s Tofu Akuri and Surabhi Sehgal’s Empanadas. The array of dishes showcased culinary creativity, with Chef Sambhavi Joshi’s Puttanesca and the Big Biang Biang noodles leaving a lasting impression.
The emphasis on zero waste was evident in Chef Dhruv Nijhawan’s innovative Tomatoes of Tomorrow. The meal concluded with Chef Anukriti Anand’s decadent Caramel Hot Chocolate Fudge.
While the food was exceptional, the service was a tad bit slow, which slightly detracted from the overall experience. A visit to People of Tomorrow in Vasant Vihar promises a journey into diverse flavours, ethics, and sustainability, making it a noteworthy dining destination for those seeking a unique culinary adventure.
INR 1,500 onwards. 5, Ground Floor Market, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi-110057 +919315916153