This vegan dining in Delhi has a new address!

Exploring vegan dining, we seek eateries accommodating dietary requirements. People of Tomorrow in Delhi recently relocated, promising an innovative vegan menu by five chefs, emphasizing sustainability.

Finding People of Tomorrow in Delhi’s lively Basant Lok Market in Vasant Kunj can be a bit tricky. Tucked away in a quiet corner with a simple sign, this hidden spot hints at the experience awaiting you. The restaurant headed by Ritv Kapoor offers a unique vegan culinary experience, inviting locals to explore plant-based cuisine.