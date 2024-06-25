Here's how you can improve digestion and overall health by practising mindful eating

In our fast-paced world, eating has often become a rushed activity rather than a mindful experience. However, adopting mindful eating practices can profoundly impact digestion and overall health by fostering a deeper connection with food.

At its core, mindful eating involves paying full attention to the sensory experience of eating: the sight, smell, texture and taste of each bite. This practice encourages us to slow down and savour our food, which not only enhances enjoyment but also allows our bodies to better recognize hunger and satiety cues.

To begin cultivating mindful eating habits, start by eliminating distractions. Turn off screens, put away phones, and create a calm environment conducive to focusing on your meal. This allows you to fully appreciate the flavours and textures of your food without the interference of external stimuli.