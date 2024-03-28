Chennai's Avartana ranked among Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 list

It is a moment of immense pride for Indians as three of the country’s restaurants have now secured top positions in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List for 2024. The 12th edition of the list features Mumbai’s Masque, New Delhi’s Indian Accent and Chennai’s Avartana in the #23, #26 and #44 spots respectively.
While Indian Accent is a regular with features of about a decade, this edition marks Avartana’s second time on the list. The restaurant, which is nestled in the lavish ITC Grand Chola Hotel, won the Highest New Entry Award last year. On the other hand, Masque has been tagged The Best Restaurant in India for the second time in a row.
Masque’s menu boasts an array of reimagined Indian dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options including the Sea Buckthorn Pani Puri and Kashmiri morels with patra. With its creamy sarson and pickled onion and meetha achaar pork ribs, Indian Accent transports one into a colourful culinary delight like no other.
On the other hand, Avartana’s menu is a tribute to the South Indian cuisine. Visitors can indulge in small bites like beetroot and curd cheese, cuttlefish with black garlic, coconut and cauliflower or relish the fennel pannacotta egg served in a bird’s nest.
In the 2024 edition of the list, Sézanne in Tokyo is the highest of the order, bagging the topmost rank. This is followed by Florilège, another Tokyo-based restaurant and Gaggan Anand, Bangkok. Gaggan Anand, an Indian chef, owns the eponymous culinary venture.