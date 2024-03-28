Chennai's Avartana ranked among Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 list

It is a moment of immense pride for Indians as three of the country’s restaurants have now secured top positions in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List for 2024. The 12th edition of the list features Mumbai’s Masque, New Delhi’s Indian Accent and Chennai’s Avartana in the #23, #26 and #44 spots respectively.

While Indian Accent is a regular with features of about a decade, this edition marks Avartana’s second time on the list. The restaurant, which is nestled in the lavish ITC Grand Chola Hotel, won the Highest New Entry Award last year. On the other hand, Masque has been tagged The Best Restaurant in India for the second time in a row.