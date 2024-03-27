Easter 2024: Chef Ranveer Brar shares his Strawberry Flavor Glazed Chicken recipe

Easter is around the corner! If you are hosting a party or just having friends and family over for the weekend then here's a recipe you should try to make an impression. Here's how you can make celebrity chef Ranveer Brar's Hershey's Strawberry Flavor Glazed Chicken.
Ingredients:
1 chicken breast
1/2 cup Hershey's strawberry-flavored syrup
1 pinch rosemary
1 gm garlic
1/2 tablespoon oil
1 tablespoon basil chopped
2 teaspoons chicken stock
Salt and pepper to taste
Basil sprigs for garnish
Directions
Flatten the chicken breast and use the meat tenderizer evenly on both sides.
Once tender, carve the chicken into bite-sized slices.
Prepare a marinade of Hershey's strawberry-flavored syrup, oil, garlic, rosemary and basil.
Add salt and pepper to the mix for taste.
Add the chicken pieces to the mixture and let it marinate for 15 minutes.
On a grill pan, add oil and pan-sear the chicken on both sides for a few minutes.
To prepare the sauce, heat oil, garlic and Hershey's syrup in a pan.
Add chicken stock, chopped basil, rosemary and salt and pepper to it and whisk it till the sauce reduces.
Plate the chicken slices and pour the hot strawberry basil sauce on it.
Serve!