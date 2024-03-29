Why do we have hot cross buns on Good Friday?

Hot cross buns are like little spiced treasure chests, filled with sweet secrets and a long history. Baked fresh for centuries on Good Friday, they’re a way to mark the end of Lent. Imagine a soft, slightly dense dough packed with juicy dried fruits and warm spices, then crowned with a cross made of icing (or sometimes etched right in). Originally, they were a special treat just for Good Friday, but their popularity has soared, making them available year-round.