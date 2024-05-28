Goan Vindaloo makes it to the World's 50 Best Pork Dishes list — here's how you can make it at home

It's that time of the year when Taste Atlas releases its online guides and lists stating the best in the culinary world. On May 27, they released a list noting the 50 best pork dishes that one can find across the globe and the Goan speciality, Vindaloo, an Indian curry, has made its way to the 14th spot.
Positioned between the Japanese offering Katsudon and China’s Braised Pork Belly, vindaloo is a rich delicacy originally from Vasai and Goa. The taste profile leans towards the super-spicy spectrum with savoury notes. If you are yet to try this dish and are keen on it now that the list is out, we have listed an easy-to-make recipe for you.
INGREDIENTS
150 gm skinless bone-in chicken
Whole Kashmiri chillies
Red onions
Whole cloves
Fresh ginger, peeled and diced
Cinnamon stick
Black peppercorns
Apple cider vinegar
Sugar and salt
Grind ingredients such as Kashmiri chillies, cloves, garlic, ginger, cinnamon, peppercorns, cumin, vinegar and water together in a high-speed blender to create a smooth paste.
In a saucepan, add onions with a little salt and saute until they are medium brown. Add the vindaloo paste and cook for about 5 minutes. Add marinated meat and also chopped tomatoes to the mix and continue stirring.
Keep the flame on medium-high and pour in water to bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat and then let it simmer for 30 minutes. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking and lastly, add salt to taste. Serve hot.