Goan Vindaloo makes it to the World's 50 Best Pork Dishes list — here's how you can make it at home

It's that time of the year when Taste Atlas releases its online guides and lists stating the best in the culinary world. On May 27, they released a list noting the 50 best pork dishes that one can find across the globe and the Goan speciality, Vindaloo, an Indian curry, has made its way to the 14th spot.

Positioned between the Japanese offering Katsudon and China’s Braised Pork Belly, vindaloo is a rich delicacy originally from Vasai and Goa. The taste profile leans towards the super-spicy spectrum with savoury notes. If you are yet to try this dish and are keen on it now that the list is out, we have listed an easy-to-make recipe for you.