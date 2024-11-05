Types of cheeses from around the world

Gorgonzola is a type of blue cheese that originates from Italy. It is made from cow's milk and has distinct blue veins running through its body, which are created by the introduction of mould during the aging process. The flavour of Gorgonzola can range from mild to strong, with a creamy texture and slightly crumbly consistency. The more aged the cheese, the more intense the flavour. Gorgonzola pairs beautifully with fruits like pears or figs and is commonly used in salads, dressings and pasta dishes.