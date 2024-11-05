Types of cheeses from around the world

Cheese is one of the most versatile and beloved foods in the world, offering a wide variety of flavours, textures and uses. From rich and creamy to sharp and crumbly, there’s a cheese to suit every palate. Below are five popular types of cheese, each with unique characteristics that make them distinct.
Brie is a soft cheese that hails from France and is often referred to as the 'Queen of Cheeses'. It has a creamy interior and a soft, edible rind that develops during aging. The texture is smooth and buttery, while the flavour is mild, with subtle earthy and fruity notes. Brie is typically enjoyed on a cheese platter, spread on crackers, or paired with fruit and wine. It’s also popular when baked, as the heat brings out its rich, gooey consistency.
Cheddar is one of the most widely consumed cheeses globally. Originating in England, it is known for its firm texture and strong, tangy flavour. The cheese comes in different aging variations, ranging from mild to extra sharp. Younger cheddars tend to have a smoother, creamier texture, while older cheddars are drier and more crumbly, with a more pronounced, nutty flavour. Cheddar is incredibly versatile, often used in sandwiches, burgers and melted in dishes like mac and cheese.
Gorgonzola is a type of blue cheese that originates from Italy. It is made from cow's milk and has distinct blue veins running through its body, which are created by the introduction of mould during the aging process. The flavour of Gorgonzola can range from mild to strong, with a creamy texture and slightly crumbly consistency. The more aged the cheese, the more intense the flavour. Gorgonzola pairs beautifully with fruits like pears or figs and is commonly used in salads, dressings and pasta dishes.
Parmesan, or Parmigiano-Reggiano as it is known in Italy, is a hard, aged cheese with a granular texture and a deep, savoury flavour. Made from cow’s milk, Parmesan is typically aged for at least 12 months, but some varieties are aged for 24 months or longer, developing a more intense, nutty taste. It is often grated over pasta, risotto and soups, or enjoyed in chunks with wine. Its sharp flavour and firm texture make it a perfect complement to both savoury and even some sweet dishes.
Mozzarella is a soft, fresh cheese that hails from Italy and is made from water buffalo milk or cow's milk. It is known for its smooth, elastic texture and mild, slightly tangy flavour. Mozzarella is commonly used in Italian dishes like pizza and caprese salad, where its meltability and fresh taste shine. Fresh mozzarella can be stored in brine to preserve its moisture and delicate flavour. Unlike aged cheeses, mozzarella is best consumed shortly after production, ensuring it retains its soft and moist qualities.