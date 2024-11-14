The flavours of winter in Old Delhi

The residents of Delhi NCR woke up to a surprise dip in the temperature and a dense fog mixed with the usual smog yesterday. For a November that was so far feeling unlike any other with fans running on full speed and a summer that felt overstretched, we seem to have found ourselves in the midst of almost-winters out of the blue! And with the nip of winter finally setting in as the cold breeze blows in the afternoons and makes way for much colder nights, all one can think of in such times is to laze around and soak in the winter sunshine.

The capital, with its abundant and old trees that have seen many winters and summers - some for even a century, turns into one of the most beautiful cities during this time of the year. The marigolds and sunflowers adorn the city, as if with a beaming smile, and the steaming brews of tea rise from every corner of the road, as people crowd around it for the much needed warmth. Oh, the romance of winters and Delhi!

One of my favourite things to do in the winters is to make a customary trip to Old Delhi or Dilli-6 early in the morning for hot breakfast. The morning hours in Old Delhi before the market’s hustle bustle commences has a sense of calm to it, where the numerous bylanes don’t feel as cramped as they usually do, the incessant honking from the two-wheelers is replaced by birdsong and the azaan from the Jama Masjid and the kirtan from Sis Ganj Gurudwara and the tolling bells from the myriad temples that are housed in every lane.