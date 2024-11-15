A taste of the Northeast: Exploring the rich street food culture of India’s seven sisters

The northeastern states of India, known as the ‘Seven Sisters’, are celebrated for their rich cultural diversity, stunning landscapes, and distinctive cuisines that differ from the rest of the country. Street food in this region is an authentic representation of its culinary heritage, featuring a unique blend of flavors that is deeply influenced by local ingredients, tribal traditions, and the proximity to neighboring countries like Myanmar, China, and Bhutan.

One of the most popular street foods is Momos, which are steamed or fried dumplings filled with meat or vegetables, and served with spicy red chutney. Originating from Tibet but widely embraced in states like Sikkim, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, momos have become an iconic snack across the region, loved for their simplicity and burst of flavor.

In Nagaland, street food is characterised by its bold flavors and generous use of smoky meats and fermented ingredients. Smoked Pork with Bamboo Shoot, a beloved dish, can be found in food stalls across the region. The dish is known for its rich, smoky aroma, enhanced by the tangy zest of bamboo shoots, creating a taste that is both earthy and vibrant.

Similarly, Naga Chutney—a spicy condiment made with fermented fish, green chilies, and tomatoes—adds an intense kick to any meal.

Moving to Assam, the region’s street food scene is dominated by Pitha, a traditional rice cake often stuffed with coconut or jaggery, and enjoyed especially during the festive season. The street vendors in Assam also serve up Assamese Fish Tenga, a tangy fish curry that’s both refreshing and full of zest, perfect for those looking for something lighter yet flavorful.

Meghalaya offers its own unique flavors with dishes like Jadoh, a spiced rice dish cooked with meat, often found sizzling away in street-side stalls. It’s a favourite among the Khasi tribe, usually served with a side of Dohneiiong (pork cooked with black sesame).

Meanwhile, in Manipur, the star of the street food scene is Eromba, a piquant dish made from mashed boiled vegetables, particularly fermented bamboo shoots, mixed with fiery red chillies and dried fish.

In Mizoram, stalls selling Bai, a nutritious stew made from leafy greens, pork, and bamboo shoots, draw locals and visitors alike. The street food culture of the Northeast not only showcases the region’s love for fresh, locally sourced ingredients but also reflects the deep-rooted traditions that have been passed down through generations. For food enthusiasts seeking bold, authentic flavors, the street food of Northeast India offers an unforgettable culinary journey.