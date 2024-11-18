Trends

This Goan South Indian restaurant hosts a pop-up in Gurugram

Some of the signature dishes from Hosa that will make its way to Comorin
Gurugram is all set to get a taste of Goa’s popular sputh Indian restaurant Hosa, as it brings its flavours to the city. Known for the fusion of South Indian Flavours, Hosa will be offering a specially curated vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu for the patrons. Curated by Brand Chef Harish Rao, it will brings items like Cracked Potatoes with cauliflower mousse and hibiscus dust, Andhra Okra Masala with Peanut sesame curry and ghee rice, and the showstopping Kari Dosa with poached egg and Bone marrow hollandaise on the table.

Chef Harish Rao mentions, “We are thrilled to bring Hosa’s South Indian flavours Gurugram, sharing our passion for reimagining traditional dishes with the region’s food lovers. This collaboration allows us to showcase the depth and diversity of South Indian cuisine in distinct and vibrant settings.”

What: Hosa pop-up

Where: Comorin, Gurugram

When: November 19-20, 2024

Price: Rs 1600 AI (Non – Veg) / Rs 1300 AI (Veg)

