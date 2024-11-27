This New Delhi Mexican grill & tequileria has an exciting new menu

For meat lovers, the non-vegetarian section has been enhanced with the addition of fresh ceviche. The highlight here is the White Fish Agua Chile Ceviche, which combines delicate flavours with a refreshing punch, making it an ideal choice for seafood enthusiasts.

The Taco section has undergone a significant transformation, now divided into two distinct styles: Street-style tacos and gourmet tacos. The street-style tacos, such as the Zesty habanero sea shrimp tacos, provide a rustic and robust experience that captures the essence of Mexico’s vibrant street food scene. In contrast, the Gourmet tacos offer the dining experience of a Michelin-star restaurant, featuring options like Blackened saltwater fish Tacos. Additionally, Miss Margarita’s famed Lamb birria tacos remain a top choice, showcasing meat cooked in traditional birria style that highlights the rich flavours of Mexican barbecue.

In addition to tacos, the new menu features a selection of Chimichangas that cater to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences. A must-try dish is the Matcha chicken and cheese chimichanga, an inventive creation that perfectly marries bold flavors with creamy textures.

On the beverage front, Miss Margarita has reimagined its cocktail offerings to elevate the drinking experience. The margaritas have been refined with a more sophisticated approach, boasting well-garnished and complex profiles that delight the senses. Signature options like the Miss Margarita presidente, Pineapple ginger jalapeño, Cinnamon tamarind margarita, and Spiced cucumber agave showcase this artistry. For non-tequila enthusiasts, there are exciting gin and whiskey cocktails that provide exciting alternatives for non-tequila drinkers, allowing guests to explore diverse flavours. Furthermore, they also have a dedicated section for Picante, showcasing innovative creations like Fermented pineapple & habanero picante which takes 25 days to craft from fermented pineapple juice, as well as Smoked orange & chipotle picante, adding a unique twist to the beverage menu.