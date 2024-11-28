The flavours of Ceylon

After all the rules and regulations that the government imposed on residents of Delhi NCR to curb the pollution levels from rising even further, the greys seem to be giving way to the blues, slowly. The temperature is surely going down by the day, while Instagram seems to be flooded with pictures of winter foods from across communities – saag and makki ki roti, bajre ki raab, gajar ka halwa, matar ka nimona and more such warming comfort foods.

I escaped the wrath of Delhi’s pollution ridden air and spent the whole of last week down south in Sri Lanka. What struck me the most on landing in our neighbouring country was how clean it was – the air and the vicinity. The sky was a cerulean blue that my eyes had not witnessed in a while and the pristine blue Indian ocean ran along the length of the road as we travelled – fifty shades of blue as far as the eyes could see. Post the Covid-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka has seen an uptick in its tourism industry with many tourists from across the globe flocking to the tropical island. The one thing that I absolutely took to instantly was the Sri Lankan cuisine.