Trends

As sitaphal season is here, we take a closer look at the fruit’s origins, health benefits and more

Many find its taste and consistency similar to custard, which earned it the familiar moniker ‘custard apple’...
As sitaphal season is here, we take a closer look at the fruit’s origins, health benefits and more
Custard Apple
Published on
Updated on
4 min read

With a scaly, green exterior, which is a sharp contrast to its sweet and creamy pulp, sitaphal is ubiquitous in tropical countries. So it’s no surprise that we have them all over the country. It is widely grown in many parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra.

Many find its taste and consistency similar to custard, which earned it the familiar moniker ‘custard apple’. The spherical fruit’s other names are sugar apple and sweet sop.

While you can enjoy the fruit as is, sitaphal is often used as a key ingredient in many delectable dishes — from milkshakes and puddings to ice-creams and kheer, the list keeps going.

As sitaphal season is here, we take a closer look at the fruit’s origins, health benefits and more
7 Indian restaurants you must experience in Central London

Origins

Sitaphal is not native to India. Its roots go back to South America and the West Indies. It is believed that the Portuguese brought the fruit to India in the 16th century.

There have been several explanations regarding how the fruit got its name. Some say that the name is connected to Sita from the popular Hindu epic, the Ramayana.

It is said that Sita used to eat the fruit during her 14-year exile with her husband Rama. Another origin story says sitaphal the fruit sprang from Sita’s tears when she was abducted by the demon king Ravana.

Some others trace back the origin of the name to Sanskrit, in which ‘sheeth’ means cold and ‘phal’ means fruit.

Health benefits

Sitaphal is praised for its numerous health benefits. Rich in vitamin C, potassium, magnesium and antioxidants, this fruit is known to improve cardiovascular health, eyesight and immunity and even enhances mood. They are also capable of reducing signs of ageing and promoting healthy skin. In addition, the fibre content in sitaphal aids digestion. They are beneficial to people with acidity and stomach ulcers. There is also speculation that sitaphal might have anti-cancer properties as well. Add to the list its anti-diabetes property and the fruit becomes a much-needed addition to your diet.

The leaves and seeds of sitaphal are often used as an insecticide.

Considered a winter fruit, the custard apple is mostly harvested in the months of October and November.

Ramphal or Bullock’s heart, a heart-shaped reddish fruit that bears a close resemblance to sitaphal, belongs to the same family.

Custard apple trivia

The antioxidants in custard apples are believed to remove free radicals from the body, which are associated with chronic diseases and cell damage.

A great source of vitamin B6, custard apples are known to increase your serotonin and dopamine levels, improving your mood and reducing the risk of mood disorders like depression.

The seeds of the custard apple may contain toxins and hence, are inedible.

Custard apples are also rich in carbohydrates, calcium, iron, phosphorus, and sodium.

The leaves, seeds, bark and roots of the custard apple are used for medicinal purposes.

Sitafal Kulfi

Recipe by Chef Arun Vijayan

Ingredients

Sitafal puree: 250 g

Milk: 500 ml

Condensed milk: 200 g

Corn flour: 1 tbsp

Almond: 3-4

Method

Add some corn flour and mix it with two tablespoons of milk. Make sure the flour gets diluted. Heat the remaining milk in a thick-bottomed saucepan for about 15- 20 minutes. Stir in between, until it thickens. Add the dissolved corn flour into it, mix well and heat for another 5 minutes. Then let it cool. Stir in the sitaphal puree and also add some chopped almonds. Pour into your molds/cups/ freezer-friendly container or in a parchment-lined loaf pan. Freeze for 4-6 hours or overnight. While serving, run a knife along the inner edge of your mold or dip the mold in warm water for the kulfi to pop out.

Sitaphal Custard

Recipes by: Ann Mary J, Elize Patisserie

Ingredients

Egg yolk: 40 g

Sugar: 50 g

Corn flour: 15 g

Milk: 150 g

Sitaphal (custard apple): 70 g

Method

In a bowl, mix the egg yolk, sugar, and corn flour until smooth. In a thick-bottomed pan, heat the milk until it just starts to boil. Once the milk is hot, pour half of it into the egg yolk mixture, stirring constantly. Pour the tempered egg yolk mixture back into the pan with the remaining milk, whisking continuously. Keep whisking until the mixture thickens to a custard-like consistency. Remove the pan from heat and add the sitaphal pulp. Stir until well combined. Once the mixture has cooled, garnish with nuts of your choice, if desired and enjoy!

Custard Apple & Rum

Ingredients

Rum: 45 ml

Custard apple pulp: 30 ml

Fresh cream: 10 ml

Liquor: 15 ml

Bitters (flavour extracts): As needed

Method

Mix all the ingredients in a shaker and pour it into a cocktail glass. Add a small dash of bitters and the cocktail is ready.

Custard Apple Martini

Ingredients

Muddled custard apple: 45 ml

White rum: 15 ml

Liquor: 30 ml

Lime Juice: 25 ml

Vanilla syrup

Method

Add all the ingredients to a martini glass. Top with a desired amount of ice. Garnish with a piece of custard apple and you are good to go!

Sitaphal Semolina Payasam

Ingredients

Sitaphal: 1 medium-sized

Semolina: 4 tbsp

Sugar: 8 tbsp

Water: 1 cup

Full-fat milk: 500 ml

Cardamom powder: 1 tsp

Ghee: 2 tbsp

Saffron: A few strands

Ghee-roasted cashew nuts, slivered almonds

Method

Deseed and mash the pulp. Heat the kadai and add 1 tbsp of ghee. Roast the semolina in it for 1 minute. Add sugar and mix on low flame. Add 1 cup of boiled water and cook until semolina softens. Stir occasionally. When the mixture thickens, add cardamom and full-fat milk. Continue to boil until it thickens. In a small pan, roast cashew and almonds in 1 tbsp ghee. Add saffron to the payasam. Garnish with nuts.

As sitaphal season is here, we take a closer look at the fruit’s origins, health benefits and more
Why ragi should be in your diet: A nutrient powerhouse for bone, heart, and digestive health

Sitafal Milk Shake

Ingredients

Sitaphal puree: 200 g

Sugar: 50 g

Honey: 50 g

Cashew nuts: 40 g

Vanilla icecream: 1 scoop

Frozen milk: 250 ml

Method

Blend all the ingredients and garnish with some chopped almond slices.

(Written by Niharika Pramod)

Winter Food
Custard Apple

Related Stories

No stories found.