As sitaphal season is here, we take a closer look at the fruit’s origins, health benefits and more

Origins

Sitaphal is not native to India. Its roots go back to South America and the West Indies. It is believed that the Portuguese brought the fruit to India in the 16th century.

There have been several explanations regarding how the fruit got its name. Some say that the name is connected to Sita from the popular Hindu epic, the Ramayana.

It is said that Sita used to eat the fruit during her 14-year exile with her husband Rama. Another origin story says sitaphal the fruit sprang from Sita’s tears when she was abducted by the demon king Ravana.

Some others trace back the origin of the name to Sanskrit, in which ‘sheeth’ means cold and ‘phal’ means fruit.