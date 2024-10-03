Of fasts and feasts

The festive season is finally upon us. Across households, you hear talks of family gatherings being planned amid the hustle of our household cleaning sprees. When it comes to food, there are two clear camps — one which fasts, and the other that feasts.

As Navratri, kicks off, food plays a critical role in the societal balance of festivities and preparing our bodies for the next season. Octogenarians in your family will tell you that the fundamental rationale behind the Navratri fasts is to take a break from the conventional diets and prepare our bodies for the typically-harsh winters of north India that follows this period.