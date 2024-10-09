Check out luxury by the sea at this revamped diner in Goa

Visiting Goa? Do not forget to check in to the Susegado at The St. Regis Goa Resort which is back with an all new avatar. This beach luxury diner is back with an all new menu with heightened coastal flavours curated by their new Chef Gurudutta A. Samant who blends his expertise in Indian, Mediterranean, Italian and Southeast Asian into the flavours of Goan coastal cuisine.
The menu reflects on fresh local produce including the ingredients and the seafood. However, worry not if you are a vegetarian. The diner also has a variety of options for non-meat eaters. The menu includes Cottage cheese satay, Crispy calamari, Kundapur free range chicken ghee roast, Tamarind BBQ lamb chop, Madras onion Tartare, Kasundi charred broccoli, Chettinad forest mushroom AOP and more. However, its main attraction is the celebration of the ocean’s bounty with rock lobster, sea bass, and more.
To complete a hearty meal, how can desserts and cocktails be far behind? For desserts one cannot skip the range including Susegado Banoffee, Dondol cheesecake, Kokum sorbet, and Filter coffee; Hazelnut crème brulee, to name a few. And to end on a high note, you can opt from a variety of cocktails, some of which include Moira old fashioned or Chorão Highball.
The diner not only offers you fresh flavours but also allows you to steal time from hectic schedules and enjoy the views of the beachfront while the cool sea breeze keeps you company.