Global dumpling journey: From Chinese Jiaozi to Polish Pierogi – 4 must-try varieties

Dumplings are a universal comfort food, enjoyed in various forms across different cultures. These bite-sized parcels, made from dough and filled with a variety of ingredients, reflect the unique culinary traditions of each region. Whether steamed, boiled, or fried, dumplings bring people together with their versatility, simplicity, and delightful flavours. From Asia to Europe, nearly every cuisine boasts its own version of dumplings, with distinctive shapes, fillings, and cooking methods. Here’s a look at four famous types of dumplings from around the world, each offering a taste of its origin.

1. Chinese Jiaozi

One of the most iconic dumplings in the world, Chinese jiaozi are a beloved staple, especially during Lunar New Year celebrations. These dumplings are typically made with a wheat-based wrapper and are filled with ingredients like ground pork, shrimp, or vegetables, often seasoned with ginger, garlic, and soy sauce. Jiaozi can be steamed, boiled, or pan-fried, offering a variety of textures. The crescent-shaped dumplings are not just delicious but also carry cultural significance, symbolising prosperity and good fortune in Chinese tradition.

2. Japanese Gyoza

Japanese gyoza are closely related to Chinese jiaozi but have their own distinct characteristics. Gyoza are usually smaller with thinner wrappers and are pan-fried to create a crispy bottom while keeping the top tender from steaming. The filling often includes minced pork, cabbage, garlic, and ginger, giving them a slightly garlicky and savoury flavour. Gyoza are often served with a dipping sauce made from soy sauce, rice vinegar, and chili oil, making them a popular appetizer or snack in Japanese cuisine.