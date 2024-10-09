The ultimate guide to egg-based sauces: 6 recipes that will transform your dishes

Eggs are a versatile ingredient, and their creamy richness makes them a perfect base for a variety of sauces. From classic to contemporary, here are six egg-based sauces that can transform your meals.

1. Hollandaise Sauce

Hollandaise is the quintessential egg sauce, made with egg yolks, butter, and lemon juice. This rich, creamy sauce is essential for Eggs Benedict but also pairs beautifully with vegetables like asparagus or broccoli. The key to a perfect Hollandaise is to gently whisk the egg yolks over low heat, gradually incorporating the melted butter to achieve a smooth, velvety texture.

2. Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise is a staple in many kitchens, crafted from egg yolks, oil, and vinegar or lemon juice. Its creamy consistency and tangy flavour make it an excellent base for dressings, dips, and spreads. Homemade mayonnaise is simple to prepare and allows you to customize flavours with herbs, garlic, or spices. Plus, it’s far more delicious than store-bought versions!

3. Aioli

Aioli is a garlicky sauce that combines egg yolks, olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice. Traditionally a Mediterranean staple, it’s often used as a dip or spread. The robust flavour of garlic adds depth, making aioli a fantastic accompaniment to grilled meats, roasted vegetables, or even as a spread on sandwiches.