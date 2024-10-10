Fruit and cheese pairings to glam up your charcuterie board this party season

Fruit and cheese create a delightful contrast of flavours and textures, perfect for snacking or entertaining. Here are five pairings that you absolutely need to try.

Brie and Berries

The rich, creamy texture of Brie makes it a favourite cheese for many. When paired with fresh berries like strawberries or blueberries, the combination is simply divine. The sweet-tart flavours of the berries cut through the buttery richness of the Brie, creating a balanced bite that’s both indulgent and refreshing. Serve this duo on a cheese board with a drizzle of honey for an extra touch of sweetness, making it a perfect appetiser for gatherings.

Sharp cheddar and apples

Sharp cheddar’s bold, tangy flavour pairs beautifully with the crispness of apples, particularly tart varieties like Granny Smith. The crunch of the apple slices adds a satisfying texture that contrasts with the creamy cheese. This pairing is not only delicious but also provides a refreshing, healthy snack. Consider adding a touch of caramel for dipping or a sprinkle of cinnamon to enhance the flavours, transforming a simple snack into a gourmet treat.

Goat Cheese and fig

The tangy, creamy profile of goat cheese pairs wonderfully with the sweet, earthy notes of figs. Whether you use fresh figs or dried ones, this combination offers a delightful contrast in flavours and textures. The natural sweetness of the figs complements the slight tartness of the goat cheese, creating a harmonious blend that’s perfect for spreading on crackers or serving on a cheese platter. For an added touch, drizzle with balsamic glaze to elevate this pairing even further.

Gorgonzola and Pear

The strong, salty flavour of Gorgonzola is beautifully balanced by the sweetness of ripe pears. This pairing showcases how contrasting flavours can work together to create something extraordinary. The juicy texture of the pear enhances the creamy, crumbly Gorgonzola, making each bite a delicious experience. Serve this duo on a bed of arugula with a light vinaigrette for a sophisticated salad or enjoy it simply on a cheese board.

Feta and Watermelon

Feta cheese’s salty bite is a perfect match for the sweet, juicy freshness of watermelon. This refreshing combination is particularly delightful during hot summer days. The crumbly texture of the feta contrasts with the soft, succulent watermelon, creating a pleasing mouthfeel. Toss them together in a salad with mint and a splash of olive oil for a light and flavourful dish, or simply enjoy them side by side for a simple yet satisfying snack.

(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)